Miranda Lambert Sports Stunning Beachy Waves At 2017 CMT Music Awards
Miranda Lambert looked absolutely gorgeous at the CMT Music Awards today, June 7, but of course we never expected anything less. We want to copy her gorgeous waves ASAP! Miranda Lambert , 33, is such a stunner! She rocked reddish pink eyeshadow, huge lashes, and her hair was styled in beachy waves for her beauty look at the CMT Music Awards, lighting up the red carpet in Nashville, TN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|He had it coming
|20 min
|Snore Fest
|2
|107.5 the river
|3 hr
|eat that thang
|2
|Milfs Looking for Fun
|6 hr
|Isabelle
|6
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|6 hr
|Invested
|9
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|11 hr
|Nobama
|218
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|11 hr
|Dan Rather
|70
|Who broke your heart? Tell us...
|11 hr
|He knows
|6
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC