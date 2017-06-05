Miley Cyrus inspired by her dad
The 24-year-old musician has admitted her latest single pays homage to her father Billy Ray Cyrus because he played a "huge part" in who she is, and has always been there for her, even when she took to the stage for her controversial VMAs performance in 2013. She said: "You know, my dad a huge part in this, a huge part in who I am.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How About Dem PENGUINS
|27 min
|Sid The Kid
|1
|Music Balance (Apr '15)
|2 hr
|anonymous
|57
|He had it coming
|5 hr
|Nobama
|3
|Opry mills
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|11
|Heather
|13 hr
|Predators rule
|1
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|16 hr
|bricklayer
|219
|dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10)
|16 hr
|Marian
|26
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC