Miley Cyrus inspired by her dad

The 24-year-old musician has admitted her latest single pays homage to her father Billy Ray Cyrus because he played a "huge part" in who she is, and has always been there for her, even when she took to the stage for her controversial VMAs performance in 2013. She said: "You know, my dad a huge part in this, a huge part in who I am.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.