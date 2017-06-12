Medicaid expansion states saw ER visits go up, uninsured ER visits go down
States that expanded Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act saw 2.5 emergency department visits more per 1,000 people after 2014, while the share of emergency department visits by the uninsured decreased by 5.3 percent. The results of a study of 25 states will be published online Monday in Annals of Emergency Medicine , along with an accompanying editorial.
