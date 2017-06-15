Man charged in 7-year-olda s shooting...

Man charged in 7-year-olda s shooting death at Nashville apartment

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WKRN

The Predators GM is prepared to do whatever he can to hang on to the team that made its first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final. NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How long till nobody can afford rent 1 hr Invested 6
Dog laws 13 hr ThomasA 5
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... 14 hr ThomasA 15
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) 15 hr facts-a-million 77
Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16) 20 hr facts-a-million 9
BNA Kids Talent Agency (Jul '14) Wed Concerned 24
107.5 the river Tue zipper 4
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,376 • Total comments across all topics: 281,790,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC