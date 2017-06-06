Man arrested over note found in Australian airliner toilet
NSW Police confirmed there had been an incident and a man wearing a red hat and a red jacket had been arrested. PASSENGERS were evacuated from a Virgin Australia flight bound for Albury soon after landing when a note was found in the toilet of the plane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew millsap : building company number 7 (Oct '14)
|11 min
|Angela
|2
|Opry mills
|2 hr
|Just saying
|8
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|3 hr
|Charlie Bob
|32
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|4 hr
|Dan Rather
|53
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|7 hr
|turnip greens
|5
|I have a question?
|8 hr
|spirtofthesouth
|3
|Who broke your heart? Tell us...
|8 hr
|alkayandkids
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC