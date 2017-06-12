Man Accused of Stabbing Wife Arrested

12 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

Authorities have made an arrest in the weekend stabbing of a 32-year old Windwalker Court woman. Jeremy Kelly, age 34, was arrested in Aurora, Illinois, Tuesday afternoon at 1:40pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

