Lee Campaigns in Collierville After N...

Lee Campaigns in Collierville After Nashville Fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Daily News

The night after he raised $1.3 million in Nashville at the first major fundraiser in his bid for Tennessee governor, Bill Lee was in Collierville for a local Republican Party gathering, along with a few hopefuls in countywide races on the ballot earlier in 2018. "It's a great opportunity to meet some new folks," Lee said Wednesday, June 7, at the Republican Women of Purpose gathering at the Halle Plantation clubhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump? 1 hr guest 57
Why is Tennessee so racist? 2 hr guest 69
Lawyer who lies about his identity and cheats o... 4 hr A friend 3
Who broke your heart? Tell us... 18 hr Big G 5
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... 19 hr Invested 8
Opry mills Wed Just saying 10
Matthew millsap : building company number 7 (Oct '14) Wed facts 3
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,157 • Total comments across all topics: 281,612,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC