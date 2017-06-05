Lee Campaigns in Collierville After Nashville Fundraiser
The night after he raised $1.3 million in Nashville at the first major fundraiser in his bid for Tennessee governor, Bill Lee was in Collierville for a local Republican Party gathering, along with a few hopefuls in countywide races on the ballot earlier in 2018. "It's a great opportunity to meet some new folks," Lee said Wednesday, June 7, at the Republican Women of Purpose gathering at the Halle Plantation clubhouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
