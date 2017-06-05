Lee Campaigns in Collierville After Nashville Fundraiser

The night after he raised $1.3 million in Nashville at the first major fundraiser in his bid for Tennessee governor, Bill Lee was in Collierville for a local Republican Party gathering, along with a few hopefuls in countywide races on the ballot earlier in 2018. "It's a great opportunity to meet some new folks," Lee said Wednesday, June 7, at the Republican Women of Purpose gathering at the Halle Plantation clubhouse.

