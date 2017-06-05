Lead opera house introducing show mimicking Grand Ole Opry
The Historic Homestake Opera House in Lead is introducing a series of events this summer to satisfy the tastes of country music lovers as well as the fanciers of old-time Nashville show business. The Black Hills Opry aims to be a miniature Grand Ole Opry, the famous country music variety show in the Tennessee capital that's also considered the capital of country music.
