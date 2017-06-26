Krionda Allen and her teenage daughte...

Krionda Allen and her teenage daughters, Alexia and Aniah stand in...

A Lebanon family of three received keys to their home Sunday during the dedication ceremony for Habitat for Humanity's 71st home in Wilson County. Several local churches took part in building a new home in Lebanon for Krionda Allen and her two teenage daughters, Alexia and Aniah.

