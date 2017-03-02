Jason Isbell rocks harder on fifth al...

Jason Isbell rocks harder on fifth album, 'The Nashville Sound'

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Jason Isbell, shown in march at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., will release his new album "That Nashville Sound" on June 16. Jason Isbell, shown in march at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., will release his new album "That Nashville Sound" on June 16. The songwriters in question are widely respected American musicians: Alabama-bred singer-songwriter and former Drive-By Truckers vocalist Jason Isbell and Louisiana-reared singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier . Their in-flight small-talk? Only how artists survive in a shifting digital-first landscape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... 56 min meandmine 20
Kevin Wright (Johnny Kevin Wright) 1 hr Friend of a friend 1
How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump? 2 hr hey numb nuts 77
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) 8 hr laugh a minute 843
How long till nobody can afford rent 9 hr shew 8
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) 12 hr Donnie 78
Dog laws Thu ThomasA 5
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,843 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC