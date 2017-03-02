Jason Isbell rocks harder on fifth album, 'The Nashville Sound'

Jason Isbell, shown in march at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., will release his new album "That Nashville Sound" on June 16. Jason Isbell, shown in march at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., will release his new album "That Nashville Sound" on June 16. The songwriters in question are widely respected American musicians: Alabama-bred singer-songwriter and former Drive-By Truckers vocalist Jason Isbell and Louisiana-reared singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier . Their in-flight small-talk? Only how artists survive in a shifting digital-first landscape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.