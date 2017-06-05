Jason Derulo headed back to CMTs

Jason Derulo headed back to CMTs

Unlikely duo Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan are teaming up once again for a performance at the 2017 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday.

