Inmate dead, officer critically injured after shooting at Nashville medical facility
An inmate who was visiting a facility for a medical appointment is dead and a corrections officer was hurt after a shooting. Robertson County Sheriff's Office told WKRN the inmate attacked the officer during a visit to Vanderbilt University Medical Center's 100 Oaks Campus Wednesday afternoon.
