Inmate dead, officer critically injur...

Inmate dead, officer critically injured after shooting at Nashville medical facility

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

An inmate who was visiting a facility for a medical appointment is dead and a corrections officer was hurt after a shooting. Robertson County Sheriff's Office told WKRN the inmate attacked the officer during a visit to Vanderbilt University Medical Center's 100 Oaks Campus Wednesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Nashville Metro Council Has Gone Completely... 4 hr Captain Remember 61
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... 6 hr meandmine 30
Dog laws 12 hr facts 16
Maury Davis Cornerstone Church (Feb '12) 14 hr wheee 116
American health care is a bad case of American ... 18 hr Al the man 2
dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10) Tue Rich 27
Music Balance (Apr '15) Tue anonymous 71
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,812 • Total comments across all topics: 282,099,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC