Inmate dead after shooting deputy in escape attempt at Nashville clinic
An inmate is dead and a deputy sheriff injured after a firefight at a medical clinic in 100 Oaks mall at the campus of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday. Nashville's WSMV reported that the deputy was escorting the inmate to an appointment at the Vanderbilt Outpatient Clinic on Wednesday when the inmate somehow gained the use of a firearm and shot the officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Nashville Metro Council Has Gone Completely...
|57 min
|you got that right
|70
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|lolz
|82
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|3 hr
|facts
|31
|Dog laws
|Wed
|facts
|16
|Maury Davis Cornerstone Church (Feb '12)
|Wed
|wheee
|116
|American health care is a bad case of American ...
|Wed
|Al the man
|2
|dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10)
|Tue
|Rich
|27
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC