Inmate dead after shooting deputy in ...

Inmate dead after shooting deputy in escape attempt at Nashville clinic

21 hrs ago

An inmate is dead and a deputy sheriff injured after a firefight at a medical clinic in 100 Oaks mall at the campus of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday. Nashville's WSMV reported that the deputy was escorting the inmate to an appointment at the Vanderbilt Outpatient Clinic on Wednesday when the inmate somehow gained the use of a firearm and shot the officer.

