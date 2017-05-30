Green drops gubernatorial bid after f...

Green drops gubernatorial bid after failed Trump nomination

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

In this May 9, 2017, file photo, state Sen. Mark Green, R-Ashland City, casts a vote during a Senate session in Nashville, Tenn. Green said on Monday, May 30, 2017 that he has made up his mind about whether he will re-join the Tennessee's governor's race, but won't announce his decision until later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why are you so fat (May '13) 1 hr Good gawd 47
How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump? 2 hr Sweden Prime Mini... 21
Why is Tennessee so racist? 4 hr Sweden Prime Mini... 27
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) 4 hr Educated Calvinist 836
Opry mills 7 hr uhhhhhh 6
Milfs Looking for Fun 7 hr what say you 5
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... 14 hr thats the truth 2
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,469 • Total comments across all topics: 281,474,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC