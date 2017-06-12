Glen Campbell's last record "was ther...

Glen Campbell's last record "was therapeutic," says daughter

Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Glen Campbell's last record, "Adios," was "therapeutic" for the legendary country singer who is suffering from Alzheimer's disease, said his daughter Ashley Campbell. The singer recorded the album after his diagnosis in 2011, and is now in the late stages of the disease, living in a memory care facility in Nashville, Tennessee.

