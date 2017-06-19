Gas Prices Drop 2-Cents In 'Boro
Gas prices opened the summer travel season averaging the lowest price in 12 years. Since June 1, Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.07 - 9 cents less than the same period last year, and the lowest since 2005 .
