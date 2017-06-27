Franklin Art Scene returns July 7

The Franklin Art Scene returns to downtown Franklin on July 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., featuring unique pieces created by a wide range of local artisans while promoting the community's new BETTER CITIES FOR PETSa initiative. The Downtown Franklin Association, which coordinates the free monthly art crawl among dozens of locations, is putting an emphasis on four-legged companions as a way of spotlighting BETTER CITIES FOR PETSa , launched in mid-June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.