First Drive: 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio plans to join a tough street gang - there are some accomplished members like the Audi Q5 , Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3 , and a newcomer with a year's jump on the Stelvio, the Jaguar F-Pace . Those are the midsized premium sport-utility vehicles that Pieter Hogeveen, director of Alfa Romeo North America, lists as the central competition for the Stelvio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automobile Magazine.