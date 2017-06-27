Film featuring Indiana city's archite...

Film featuring Indiana city's architecture wins top prize

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A new film that includes the city of Columbus' rich architecture as a backdrop has won a top honor at a European film festival. The movie, "Columbus," won best feature film at the Valletta Film Festival in Malta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Nashville Metro Council Has Gone Completely... 2 hr facts 58
Dog laws 2 hr facts 16
Maury Davis Cornerstone Church (Feb '12) 5 hr wheee 116
American health care is a bad case of American ... 9 hr Al the man 2
dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10) 21 hr Rich 27
Music Balance (Apr '15) Tue anonymous 71
Jennifer Herman Gann Tue wahooooo 3
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,562 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC