Federal Judgeship Rumored for Norris

12 hrs ago

For months now state Senator Mark Norris , majority leader of the Senate, has been suspended between a long-standing ambition to run for Governor and the p ossibility of an appointment to a federal judgeship. Norris eemed the latter prospect "an honor" when asked about it by the Flyer in February.

