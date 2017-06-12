Federal Judgeship Rumored for Norris
For months now state Senator Mark Norris , majority leader of the Senate, has been suspended between a long-standing ambition to run for Governor and the p ossibility of an appointment to a federal judgeship. Norris eemed the latter prospect "an honor" when asked about it by the Flyer in February.
