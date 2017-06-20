Family shocked and heartbroken after bizarre crash
An Angola woman was killed in a bizarre crash in Indianapolis. 43-year-old Crystal Emerick died after the wheel of a northbound pickup truck on I-465 flew off and hit her SUV.
