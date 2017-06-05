Davison celebrates 71st Festival of Flags
LaDawn Hasting, the executive director of the Davison Area Chamber of Commerce, said organizers "brought back all the favorites but didn't add any new events." Saturday events include the Youth Fishing Derby at Lake Callis, Festival of Flags Grand Parade and Drive 4 UR Community.
