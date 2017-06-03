Dash cam captures high-speed chase, a...

Dash cam captures high-speed chase, arrest on I-65

15 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A murder suspect out of Nashville was arrested Thursday after an intense high-speed chase when he crashed on Interstate 65 near the Williamson County line. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office has now released dash cam video of both the chase and Kevin Tidwell's arrest in the middle of the interstate.

