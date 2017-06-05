Dallas-County 8 mins ago 10:55 p.m.650 mile Uber ride from DFW to Nashville might be farthest ever
The ping came in around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday night to Uber driver Brent Pfieffer's cell phone. Moments later, the part-time Uber operator got an urgent call from the would-be customer requesting a trip that seemed too strange to be true.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|3 hr
|redhatter
|31
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|3 hr
|turnip greens
|5
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|3 hr
|Shhhhhhh
|52
|Opry mills
|3 hr
|heypal
|7
|I have a question?
|3 hr
|spirtofthesouth
|3
|Who broke your heart? Tell us...
|4 hr
|alkayandkids
|3
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|10 hr
|bricklayer
|217
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC