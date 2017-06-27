Crime 1 mins ago 4:24 p.m.Inmate killed after attacking officer at Vanderbilt's 100 Oaks campus,a

Crime 1 mins ago 4:24 p.m.Inmate kill...

A Robertson County inmate is dead after an officer-involved shooting at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center 100 Oaks campus in Nashville, authorities said. According to Metro Police, two Robertson County deputies were escorting a prisoner to the clinic when during a confrontation he grabbed a deputy's gun and fired.

