Crime 1 mins ago 4:24 p.m.Inmate killed after attacking officer at Vanderbilt's 100 Oaks campus,a

Inmate killed after attacking officer at Vanderbilt's 100 Oaks campus
A Robertson County inmate is dead after an officer-involved shooting at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center 100 Oaks campus in Nashville, authorities said. According to Metro Police, two Robertson County deputies were escorting a prisoner to the clinic when during a confrontation he grabbed a deputy's gun and fired.
