CMT Awards to feature stars from all ...

CMT Awards to feature stars from all genres and Hollywood

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The 2017 CMT Music Awards will honor the top acts in country music as well as lend its stage to pop, rock and R&B performers and Hollywood stars. Ashton Kutcher, Jada Pinkett Smith and Katherine Heigl are among the presenters Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, where performers will include Earth, Wind & Fire, Peter Frampton and the Chainsmokers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump? 2 hr Dan Rather 41
Why is Tennessee so racist? 2 hr Dan Rather 64
Who broke your heart? Tell us... 2 hr He knows 4
Opry mills 8 hr Just saying 10
Matthew millsap : building company number 7 (Oct '14) 8 hr facts 3
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... 12 hr ummmmmm 7
I have a question? Tue spirtofthesouth 3
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,593,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC