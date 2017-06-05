CMT Awards to feature stars from all genres and Hollywood
The 2017 CMT Music Awards will honor the top acts in country music as well as lend its stage to pop, rock and R&B performers and Hollywood stars. Ashton Kutcher, Jada Pinkett Smith and Katherine Heigl are among the presenters Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, where performers will include Earth, Wind & Fire, Peter Frampton and the Chainsmokers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|2 hr
|Dan Rather
|41
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|2 hr
|Dan Rather
|64
|Who broke your heart? Tell us...
|2 hr
|He knows
|4
|Opry mills
|8 hr
|Just saying
|10
|Matthew millsap : building company number 7 (Oct '14)
|8 hr
|facts
|3
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|12 hr
|ummmmmm
|7
|I have a question?
|Tue
|spirtofthesouth
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC