The view of the Riverfront Stage and the Cumberland River from the rooftop of the Famous Saloon on the third day of CMA Fest 2017, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. CMA Fest 2017: CAM, Drake White serenade a packed Day 3 The view of the Riverfront Stage and the Cumberland River from the rooftop of the Famous Saloon on the third day of CMA Fest 2017, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.