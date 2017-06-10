Clarksville Ranked Among Nation's Bes...

Clarksville Ranked Among Nation's Best Cities to Build a Forever Home

Data analysts from GoodCall.com released the 2017 list of Best Cities to Build a Forever Home outlining the cities that offer the best conditions for building a lifelong dream home. While five of the top ten cities are located in Texas, Tennessee's top ranked city is Clarksville, which ranks #59 of the 468 cities evaluated.

