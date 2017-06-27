Christie says he won't meet with 'Dog' over bail reform
In this combination photo, Duane Chapman arrives at the CMT Music Awards on June 4, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn., left, and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, chairman of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, speaks on June 16, 2017, in Washington. Christie has shut down any prospect of meeting with the former star of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" over the state's bail reform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog laws
|2 hr
|joe
|6
|The Nashville Metro Council Has Gone Completely...
|2 hr
|Nobama
|37
|Maury Davis Cornerstone Church (Feb '12)
|4 hr
|heal me
|115
|dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10)
|6 hr
|Rich
|27
|Music Balance (Apr '15)
|13 hr
|anonymous
|71
|Jennifer Herman Gann
|13 hr
|wahooooo
|3
|Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16)
|Mon
|YOUR MAJESTY
|12
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC