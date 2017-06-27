Christie says he won't meet with 'Dog' over bail reform

In this combination photo, Duane Chapman arrives at the CMT Music Awards on June 4, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn., left, and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, chairman of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, speaks on June 16, 2017, in Washington. Christie has shut down any prospect of meeting with the former star of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" over the state's bail reform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.