Chris Stapleton undergoing physical therapy after severe hand injury
GET BETTER: "Tennessee Whiskey" singer Chris will now be undergoing physical therapy in a bid to help his hand heal following the injury. Country singer Chris Stapleton has revealed he postponed his tour because of an injury which left him with a broken bone and detached tendon in his right hand.
