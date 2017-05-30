Chris Stapleton undergoing physical t...

Chris Stapleton undergoing physical therapy after severe hand injury

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KUQL-FM Mitchell

GET BETTER: "Tennessee Whiskey" singer Chris will now be undergoing physical therapy in a bid to help his hand heal following the injury. Country singer Chris Stapleton has revealed he postponed his tour because of an injury which left him with a broken bone and detached tendon in his right hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Milfs Looking for Fun 45 min jimmy covfefe 4
Opry mills 48 min mall is closing soon 5
How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump? 3 hr Truth hurts 16
Why is Tennessee so racist? 3 hr Truth hurts 26
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... 6 hr thats the truth 2
Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16) 8 hr doctor tongue 48
Children being cursed by caregivers 9 hr I used to be someone 7
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC