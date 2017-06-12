Chick-fil-A plans two more Nashville locations
The popular fast-food chain Chick-fil-A plans two more locations in Nashville. The Tennessean reports that the Metro Planning Commission will consider plans for the restaurant at 5805 Nolensville Pike at its July 13 meeting.
