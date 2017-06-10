Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley to host CMAs again
Co-hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tenn. Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are returning to host the Country Music Association Awards for the tenth year in a row.
