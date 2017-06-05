Carrie Underwood & Brad Paisley to Host CMA Awards for 10th Straight Year

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood appear onstage during the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tenn. The 51st annual Country Music Association Awards will take place from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and broadcast on ABC on Nov. 8, and for the 10th straight year, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will share hosting duties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.