Brad Paisley unveils Jimmy Dickens statue in Nashville
Singer Brad Paisley helped to honour late country icon Little Jimmy Dickens on Wednesday morning by unveiling a statue in his likeness in Nashville, Tennessee. Paisley has long credited Dickens for his influence on the Whiskey Lullaby star's career, and he was on hand to sing his idol's praises for the bronze sculpture's big reveal on the eve of the CMA Music Festival, which kicks off on Thursday .
