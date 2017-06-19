BlueCross BlueShield of Tennesseea
The TN Department of Commerce and Insurance Commissioner says BlueCross' willingness to return to the individual market for Knoxville is a 'glimmer of hope.' More than 230,000 Tennesseans are enrolled in a health insurance plan on the federally run exchange just as the new Republican-led Congress clamors to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|country music question
|16 min
|facts
|5
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|4 hr
|Heeeeee heee
|223
|What do Tennesseans taste like?
|7 hr
|EAT Mother Hubbard
|5
|Just curious
|13 hr
|Harper
|1
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|Kenny Davis
|31
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|16 hr
|Captain America
|102
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|16 hr
|ThomasA
|26
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC