'Big Bang Theory' Star Johnny Galecki's Home Destroyed by California Wildfire
Johnny Galecki attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. Nicole Perna, a spokeswoman for the 42-year-old actor, says his home on a ranch in the San Luis Obispo area was destroyed by the wildfire on the state's central coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|1 hr
|yup
|104
|The Nashville Metro Council Has Gone Completely...
|2 hr
|concerned citizen
|73
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|4 hr
|Alyssa76
|85
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|8 hr
|facts
|31
|Dog laws
|Wed
|facts
|16
|Maury Davis Cornerstone Church (Feb '12)
|Wed
|wheee
|116
|American health care is a bad case of American ...
|Wed
|Al the man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC