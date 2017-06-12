Bachelor in Paradise Stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are Married

MAY 02: Bachelor couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass take photos for Unlikely Heroes hosts, Night of Freedom, A Tribute to the Legend George Michael at City Winery Nashville on May 2, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 02: Bachelor couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass take photos for Unlikely Heroes hosts, Night of Freedom, A Tribute to the Legend George Michael at City Winery Nashville on May 2, 2017 ... more While Bachelor in Paradise 's fourth season has been all but officially canceled, the Bachelor spin-off series' prior season has accomplished what so many of its Bachelor Nation predecessors haven't before: a real-life wedding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.