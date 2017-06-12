Bachelor in Paradise Stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are Married
MAY 02: Bachelor couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass take photos for Unlikely Heroes hosts, Night of Freedom, A Tribute to the Legend George Michael at City Winery Nashville on May 2, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 02: Bachelor couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass take photos for Unlikely Heroes hosts, Night of Freedom, A Tribute to the Legend George Michael at City Winery Nashville on May 2, 2017 ... more While Bachelor in Paradise 's fourth season has been all but officially canceled, the Bachelor spin-off series' prior season has accomplished what so many of its Bachelor Nation predecessors haven't before: a real-life wedding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|35 min
|yup
|85
|Kevin Wright (Johnny Kevin Wright)
|1 hr
|what
|2
|How long till nobody can afford rent
|1 hr
|news flash
|25
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|5 hr
|Ay caramba
|23
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Jun 16
|laugh a minute
|843
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|Jun 16
|Donnie
|78
|Dog laws
|Jun 15
|ThomasA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC