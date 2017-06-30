Alleged gang members indicted in racketeering and drug conspiracyA...

Alleged gang members indicted in rack...

A federal grand jury in Nashville returned a 40-count indictment Thursday charging 11 alleged members of a gang called the Gangster Disciples with conspiring to participate in a racketeering enterprise that included multiple murders, including the murder of a witness, a drug distribution conspiracy and multiple other violent crimes, according to Jack Smith, acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, and Gen. Kenneth A. Blanco with the Justice Department's Criminal Division.

