alert Stolen truck chase ends in crash, driver runs away
A stolen truck chase ended in a crash Saturday night on Hobson Pike near Smith Springs Parkway, according to Mt. Juliet police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|2 hr
|Pale Rider
|83
|How long till nobody can afford rent
|10 hr
|Dan Rather
|23
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|21 hr
|meandmine
|22
|Kevin Wright (Johnny Kevin Wright)
|Jun 16
|Friend of a friend
|1
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Jun 16
|laugh a minute
|843
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|Jun 16
|Donnie
|78
|Dog laws
|Jun 15
|ThomasA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC