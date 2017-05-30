Akron toddler revived with Narcan after opiate OD, authorities say
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place. The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why are you so fat (May '13)
|14 hr
|Good gawd
|47
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|16 hr
|Sweden Prime Mini...
|21
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|18 hr
|Sweden Prime Mini...
|27
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|18 hr
|Educated Calvinist
|836
|Opry mills
|20 hr
|uhhhhhh
|6
|Milfs Looking for Fun
|21 hr
|what say you
|5
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|Fri
|thats the truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC