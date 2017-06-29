Additional Jerry Garcia 75th Birthday Celebration Shows Added In Brooklyn, LA, VT, SF & Nashville
As we previously reported on August 4, the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado will host a special concert honoring the 75th birthday of Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia, which will be headlined by Bob Weir & The Campfire Band . Earlier today the Jerry Garcia Family announced that it will present five additional concerts around the country to honor Garcia, who was born on August 1, 1942 and died on August 9, 1995.
