A Valley Homecoming

A Valley Homecoming

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Country trio Neon Summer moved to Nashville, Tenn., from their small, rural hometown in Page County to pursue their dreams in the place where country superstars are made. The band - consisting of married couple Marty and Angela Short and Marty's sister, Anna Ash - has achieved some mainstream exposure through their performance at the Grand Ole Opry four years ago and a recent music video, "I Ain't Leavin Till I'm Famous," that appeared on CMT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
country music question 23 min Nuts 20
The Nashville Metro Council Has Gone Completely... 6 hr know 15
How About Dem PENGUINS 16 hr Bottle Rocket 8
megan barry liberal hypocrite 19 hr Captain America 245
Lawyer who lies about his identity and cheats o... 19 hr Margaret 7
Massage 21 hr easy and good 3
Music Balance (Apr '15) Fri anonymous 62
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,088 • Total comments across all topics: 281,993,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC