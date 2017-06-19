A Valley Homecoming
Country trio Neon Summer moved to Nashville, Tenn., from their small, rural hometown in Page County to pursue their dreams in the place where country superstars are made. The band - consisting of married couple Marty and Angela Short and Marty's sister, Anna Ash - has achieved some mainstream exposure through their performance at the Grand Ole Opry four years ago and a recent music video, "I Ain't Leavin Till I'm Famous," that appeared on CMT.
