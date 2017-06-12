A united mission for health care in Clarendon

Last Friday, residents from communities such as Bucknor, Western Park, Pleasant Valley, Palmer's Cross and other areas enjoyed the free services of a medical team from the United States at the Kids Campus Outreach Foundation on Manchester Avenue in Clarendon. The outreach - a joint effort between the foundation and its hosts, pastor Ann Marie Richards and Pamela Stephenson of Jamaica Awareness Association of California - saw more than 150 patients, including children, being attended to.

