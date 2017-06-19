a This could kill someone,a Tennessee...

a This could kill someone,a Tennessee familysa message to TDOT, Governor Haslam

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Two parents who lost their children in two separate deadly car crashes involving guardrails are hoping their heartache catches the attention of Governor Bill Haslam and the Tennessee Department of Transportation. For months, Stephen Eimers and Ladeana Gambill have been working to get the X-Lite guardrail system, which killed their young daughters in two separate accidents, removed from Tennessee roadways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... 8 hr meandmine 24
How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump? 14 hr Nobama 89
How long till nobody can afford rent 14 hr news flash 27
Kevin Wright (Johnny Kevin Wright) 19 hr what 2
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Jun 16 laugh a minute 843
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) Jun 16 Donnie 78
Dog laws Jun 15 ThomasA 5
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,993 • Total comments across all topics: 281,888,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC