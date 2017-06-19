A change would do her good: Sheryl Crow sells NYC loft for $2.27 million
Sheryl Crow lives in Nashville, TN these days, so it's no wonder she recently unloaded a loft she owns in New York City. The New York Post reports that Sheryl sold the two-bedroom, 2,000-square foot apartment on Great Jones Street for $2.27 million.
