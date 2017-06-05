7-year-old accidentally shot dead by ...

7-year-old accidentally shot dead by 2-year-old cousin, Nashville police say

22 min ago

Police in Nashville, Tennessee, believe a 2-year-old accidentally shot dead his 7-year-old cousin on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 7-year-old Harmony Warfield, was in an apartment Tuesday with four relatives: her 29-year-old aunt and children ages 14, 11 and 2, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release Tuesday evening.

