7-year-old accidentally shot dead by 2-year-old cousin, Nashville police say
Police in Nashville, Tennessee, believe a 2-year-old accidentally shot dead his 7-year-old cousin on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 7-year-old Harmony Warfield, was in an apartment Tuesday with four relatives: her 29-year-old aunt and children ages 14, 11 and 2, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release Tuesday evening.
