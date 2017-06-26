63 House GOP Caucus Members Oppose Na...

63 House GOP Caucus Members Oppose Nashville Sanctuary City Ordinance

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Sixty three state House members have signed a resolution opposing the Sanctuary City ordinance that has passed on two readings and is awaiting a third by the Nashville Metro Council. With the Second Reading of the Ordinances filed by Metro Councilmen Bob Mendes and Colby Sledge having passed and a vote pending from the Metro Council, we are compelled to make public the intent and purposes of this Ordinance and to make it known that as Representatives of the State of Tennessee, we soundly object to their passage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
country music question 11 min BIG JOHN W HOLMES 26
Jennifer Herman Gann 1 hr Neighbor 1
The Nashville Metro Council Has Gone Completely... 1 hr Captain Remember 27
News Problems With Some Patients At Mid-State Pain C... (Aug '09) 3 hr vbrown 325
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... 7 hr ThomasA 29
Dr.Vilvarajah M.D. Sun Johnny May 2
News Nashville Murder Suspect Arrested In Missouri (May '16) Sun binaries 25
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,306 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC