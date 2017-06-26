63 House GOP Caucus Members Oppose Nashville Sanctuary City Ordinance

Sixty three state House members have signed a resolution opposing the Sanctuary City ordinance that has passed on two readings and is awaiting a third by the Nashville Metro Council. With the Second Reading of the Ordinances filed by Metro Councilmen Bob Mendes and Colby Sledge having passed and a vote pending from the Metro Council, we are compelled to make public the intent and purposes of this Ordinance and to make it known that as Representatives of the State of Tennessee, we soundly object to their passage.

