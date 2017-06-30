3 Of the Country's Worst Bottlenecks ...

3 Of the Country's Worst Bottlenecks are Here in NashvilleFriday,...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WJXA-FM Nashville

If you had to pick the worst intertate Bottleneck areas in Nashville... where traffic continually gets backed up... where do you think they are? Three of the country's worst are right here in Nashville. The American Transportation Research Institute used GPS data from tractor-trailers... to find that the problem areas are I24 at I40 and 440; I-65 at I-24; and I-40 at I-65.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXA-FM Nashville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Domestic violence 4 hr Alyssa76 5
Dog laws 4 hr BeagleGhurl94 19
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) 5 hr Alyssa76 86
How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump? 9 hr Captain America 117
megan barry liberal hypocrite 9 hr Captain America 253
The Nashville Metro Council Has Gone Completely... 19 hr Mom 77
Massage 20 hr mr long shot 4
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,358 • Total comments across all topics: 282,150,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC