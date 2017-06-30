3 Of the Country's Worst Bottlenecks are Here in NashvilleFriday,...
If you had to pick the worst intertate Bottleneck areas in Nashville... where traffic continually gets backed up... where do you think they are? Three of the country's worst are right here in Nashville. The American Transportation Research Institute used GPS data from tractor-trailers... to find that the problem areas are I24 at I40 and 440; I-65 at I-24; and I-40 at I-65.
