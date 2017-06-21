2 Nashville execs named to Modern Hea...

2 Nashville execs named to Modern Healthcare's list of influential leaders

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Two Nashville leaders have been named as among Modern Healthcare's 50 most influential physician executives and leaders of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Nashville Metro Council Has Gone Completely... 3 hr Smoke 7
megan barry liberal hypocrite 8 hr Linda Lynch 224
Just curious 8 hr Juiceman 2
country music question 11 hr blather 8
Music Balance (Apr '15) 14 hr meds please 60
What do Tennesseans taste like? 22 hr EAT Mother Hubbard 5
News Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07) Tue Kenny Davis 31
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Davidson County was issued at June 21 at 3:02PM CDT

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,777 • Total comments across all topics: 281,932,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC