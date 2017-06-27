$10M townhome project planned for North Nashville
A Nashville developer is set to begin construction this fall on a 26-unit townhome project in North Nashville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Nashville Metro Council Has Gone Completely...
|1 hr
|Captain America
|28
|Music Balance (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|anonymous
|67
|Jennifer Herman Gann
|1 hr
|Brandi
|2
|Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16)
|13 hr
|YOUR MAJESTY
|12
|country music question
|14 hr
|Nuts
|27
|Problems With Some Patients At Mid-State Pain C... (Aug '09)
|18 hr
|vbrown
|325
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|22 hr
|ThomasA
|29
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC